The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

