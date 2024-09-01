The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. 1,558,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,665. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.
Insider Activity
In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on LSXMK
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Read More
