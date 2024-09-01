The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. 1,558,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,665. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,829,000 after buying an additional 1,401,170 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,834,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 774,684 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

