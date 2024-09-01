The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,824. Middleby has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 14,616.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 481.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,627 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

