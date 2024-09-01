The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 182,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,363,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $7,424,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.