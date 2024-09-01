The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.7 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGNF opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

