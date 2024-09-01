The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

