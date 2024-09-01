Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 113.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after buying an additional 697,383 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $615.07. 1,058,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,470. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

