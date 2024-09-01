Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$189.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$230.82 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$163.01 and a twelve month high of C$242.92. The stock has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$221.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.1893785 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. Insiders have sold 1,497 shares of company stock worth $246,818 in the last ninety days. 69.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

