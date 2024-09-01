Threshold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.06 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Threshold has a market cap of $213.15 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,040.83 or 0.99977901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02168536 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $9,754,127.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.