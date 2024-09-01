Threshold (T) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00 Million

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $213.57 million and $8.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009223 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,173.42 or 1.00106641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02168536 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $9,754,127.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.