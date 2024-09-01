Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Up 0.7%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.