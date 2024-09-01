Toncoin Price Tops $5.33 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00009192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.21 billion and approximately $213.71 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,267,095 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,255,937.310783 with 2,534,916,228.591638 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.4284128 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 540 active market(s) with $206,119,914.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

