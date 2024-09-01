Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $267.55 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

