TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.70 and traded as high as C$11.97. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.87, with a volume of 409,729 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.29.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.71.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.906535 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Insider Activity at TransAlta

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Also, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$96,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 130,211 shares of company stock worth $1,410,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.