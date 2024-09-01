TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Shares of TRU opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,054. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 94,279 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

