Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 202.80 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 201.20 ($2.65). 152,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 177,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.60 ($2.61).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.13 million, a PE ratio of -1,829.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
