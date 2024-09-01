Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 184.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

TRVI stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,315 shares of company stock worth $65,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.