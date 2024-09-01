TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 586 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

