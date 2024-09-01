TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 237,197 shares during the period. DDFG Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $62.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

