TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

MRK opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

