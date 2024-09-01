Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 48,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,024 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $27,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

AKAM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

