TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.02

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $34.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 57,253 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $662.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 948,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

