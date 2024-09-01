Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,990 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $62,860,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,416,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 1,211,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.