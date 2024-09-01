Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIHP. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. 367,704 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

