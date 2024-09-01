Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Shares of UI opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
