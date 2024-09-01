Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UI

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.