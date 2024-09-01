UBS Group Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $61.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.41.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.