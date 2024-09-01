Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

