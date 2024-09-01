Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,351. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

