Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Volume Tops $59.99 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00009828 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $59.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00111319 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.8056489 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $71,324,932.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

