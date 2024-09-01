United American Healthcare Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the medical device company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 105.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
United American Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of UAHC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 278,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. United American Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
United American Healthcare Company Profile
