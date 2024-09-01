United American Healthcare Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the medical device company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 105.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

United American Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of UAHC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 278,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. United American Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

