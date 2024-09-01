United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.18.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $199.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.36 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

