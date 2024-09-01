United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $299.36 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.91.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

