United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $46.75 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

