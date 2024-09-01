United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in International Business Machines by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $202.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $202.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.94.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

