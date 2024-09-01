United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $239.57 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.