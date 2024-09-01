United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases Shares of 79,448 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,957,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 501.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 225,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

