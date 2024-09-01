Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.00

Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50). Urals Energy PCL shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 14,900 shares trading hands.
Urals Energy PCL Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.
About Urals Energy PCL
Urals Energy Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent exploration and production company in Russia. Its primary exploration and production operations are on the Kolguyev Island based in Timan Pechora, on Sakhalin Island, and Komi region. The company has 2P proved and probable reserves of 46.3 mmboe.
