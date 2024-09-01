UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.81 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

About UTStarcom

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.