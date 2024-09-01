Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

LLY traded up $19.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $960.02. 2,555,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,430. The firm has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $892.64 and a 200 day moving average of $822.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

