Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

