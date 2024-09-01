Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $66.65. 926,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

