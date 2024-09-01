Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $33,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.