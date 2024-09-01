Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.99. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

