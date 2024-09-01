Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $59,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.24. 311,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.09 and its 200-day moving average is $183.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

