Valmet Oyj Declares Dividend of $0.75 (OTC:VLMTY)

Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7484 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
VLMTY remained flat at C$29.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.14. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of C$21.14 and a 12-month high of C$30.24.
About Valmet Oyj
