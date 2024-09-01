Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,015,542 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9,626.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $186,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. 4,146,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,323. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $182.06. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

