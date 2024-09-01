Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 16,150 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. 902,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.