Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,324,847 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Starbucks worth $348,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,246,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,091,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

