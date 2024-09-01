Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.02% of Barings BDC worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 663,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 384,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,345. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.