Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,878,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $205,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. 6,549,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

